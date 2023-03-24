Skitmaker Mazi Okeke has sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a video showing his bottle flip challenge with colleague, Sabinus

The video captured the moment the entertainer successfully landed a bottle on a flat surface after several attempts

Apparently, the two had betted some money and Sabinus ended up parting with about one million naira of his hard-earned money

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The viral bottle flip challenge still has celebrities in a chokehold and the latest to get defeated at the game is skit maker Mr Funny aka Oga Sabinus.

Colleague and fellow skit maker, Prince_Dstn aka Mazi Okeke took to social media with a video showing the moment they challenged each other.

Sabinus joins bottle flip challenge. Photo: @prince_dstn

Source: Instagram

Mazi Okeke managed to land his bottle on a flat surface on several occasions, however, Sabinus had a difficult time doing the same.

Other friends present in the room watched the two go at each other and cheered as Mazi Okeke took the lead.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the clip online, Mazi Okeke revealed that he ended up winning the sum of N1m from the comedian.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

iamricheyperry said:

"Una no quickly talk say juju dey inside this challenge . I flip 20 times I no see 1 do."

iam_obailukan said:

"Na meat everybody Dey use e reach una turn I Dey hear 100k ."

rickyjaydizi said:

"Pressure Getting Weser Everyday , Una Don Level Up This Challenge wey we Dey use meat, kpomo , Turkey and chicken."

_olamide_smile_ said:

"Na meat everybody Dey chop o some even chop Suya why Una carry m go 1m again egbami ke."

funboi61 said:

"Sha i don run comot for this challenge sha e do. Dey enter see finish , I think say na meat we been dey use na."

Little boy wows as he joins bottle flip challenge

Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a surprising video of a two-year-old boy nailing the bottle flip challenge which went viral on social media.

The little boy was spotted holding a half-full plastic bottle of water and constantly hitting it on the ground.

At one point, he dragged and hit the bottle slightly on the floor before finding his balance and successfully executing the challenge.

Source: Legit.ng