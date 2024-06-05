Fashion can be costly but it also depends on where one tends to get outfits, shoes, and other trendy items from

Actress Esther Nwachukwu does not go overboard to look good and has a considerable amount of money she spends on fashion

In this chat with Legit.ng, she revealed the highest amount she has spent on a dress, among other issues

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has a limit to what she spends on any fashion item since she doesn't place much focus on being a fashionista.

Esther Nwachukwu loves to look simple in her attire. Image credit: @esthersky_77

Source: Instagram

She spoke to Legit.ng about why she spent N80k on a shoe and the highest amount she has spent on a dress.

I love high heels - Esther admits

The role interpreter noted that she spent N80k on a shoe because she loves high heels and wears them to several places.

"The highest amount I have spent on an outfit as a semi-broke babe is N50k. I spent N80k on a shoe because I love to wear high heels. If I am dressing simple, I will wear my high heels."

Who is Esther's fashion icon?

It is not abnormal for actresses to have a style icon as they also have certain individuals that they emulate. It is not different for Esther. She said:

"I don't look at what others are wearing, either designers or not but I love certain people for what they wear. My fashion icon is Wizkid. I love his dress sense. I also love Naira Marley. In the Nollywood industry, Genevieve Nnaji is my favourite fashion icon."

