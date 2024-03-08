Actress Regina Daniels glowed in a green Ankara dress with a flowery design which she combined with white net material

She also tied a white scarf that complemented her outfit, and she rocked silver earrings that gave her a fabulous look

Her massive curves were on display as she gave different poses for her photoshoot, and it got her fans talking

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels looked glamorous as she adorned a green Ankara dress with a flowery design for her photoshoot session.

Regina Daniel rocks classy attire

Source: Instagram

She combined the attire with white net material and also rocked a white scarf on her head. Her silver necklace and earrings did justice to her outfit while her green shoes and portable handbag were a perfect match for her look.

As the mother of two posed for her pictures, she ensured that her curves were on display. Her fans praised her look but complained of too much editing in her photos.

Check out the photos of Regina's outfit in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans react to Regina's photos

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her photos. See some of their reactions below:

@eveesin:

"Too pretty."

@ma.nny5648:

"This editing sha."

@maureena_v:

"The editings are sooo bad, what's up with the neck?"

@toryvillageblog:

"This moment you're losing weight, the next moment you're adding up again, Gina hope all is well? Please take a break to rest if need be and stay safe."

@iniedo:

"Gorgeous."

@sweezzy1:

"Na to tattoo you for my back remain."

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"The only gal that made the right decision in this kowntry."

@mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Beauty."

@director_black_morana_official:

"My good sister you looking so beautiful."

@casie__snow:

"My Phenomenal mami water."

@ekene_umenwa:

"So beautiful."

@afia___443:

"@regina.daniels u are so young n pretty u don't need all this plenty editing. Let ur pics be as natural as it used to be. This your new editing of pics is too much."

@ebukaonuma:

"Ever gorgeous."

@ada_bekee04:

"See better food wey old man dey chop because of money."

@am_iremide:

"Pretty but she’s somehow lean."

