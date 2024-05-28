A former BBNaija reality show housemate Tacha joined the popular Asoka makeup challenge and posted a video on Instagram

She showed various stages where she applied makeup on her face in different patterns till she finished the process

Several people were not pleased with how she did the challenge and noted that it is not every trend she should jump on

The Asoka makeup challenge has been trending for a while and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, decided to participate in it.

The challenge involves the participants moving their hands to the rhythm of an Indian song as makeup is applied to their faces in patterns.

Tacha shares a video of her participating in the Asoka makeup challenge. Image credit: @simply_tacha

In the transition video, Tacha showed herself rocking her natural hair in a scattered manner and moved her hands in sequence as makeup was applied to her face.

She had red added to her cheeks, then gold dots of powder before they were properly blended.

The former reality star tied her hair with a scarf till she was done with her makeup and she took it off. She wore an Indian-themed outfit after the challenge was completed while she continued to move her hands and other body parts to the song in the background.

Asoka is a 2001 Bollywood movie and the song netizens move their bodies to is San Sanana which was played in the movie.

Watch Tacha's video below:

Fans are unimpressed with Tacha's video

Some fans of Tacha have noted that they were not impressed with her on the challenge. See some of their comments below:

@vc_fhyzle:

"Y’all be honest na."

@mykes.o:

"What’s all these lame transitions?"

@officialbobbydaniels:

"Make una de talk true eeh.....it didn't serve as you expected...the outfit No! Make-up No....flop! Respectfully of course."

@skeleboy_1:

"No be everything person dey do."

@queenolajumoke7:

"Don’t try this again."

@unholy_spectrum:

"This isn't giving Tacha..you can do better... but fairly good."

@abi.girl__:

"What's even going on here?"

@vee__oma:

"E no fine, there’s no harm in saying the truth, I like Tacha but this one no fit her. The red lipstick sef I no understand."

