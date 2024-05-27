A couple and some groomsmen were a toast to netizens as they wore some classy outfits for a colourful wedding

They all looked adorable as they displayed their stylish dance skills before the attendees at the event

The groom wore a Ghanaian traditional outfit, the same as his bride, and they combined them with glamorous accessories

A couple had netizens talking about them as they rocked beautiful kente outfits for their glamorous wedding.

A couple and some groomsmen display colourful outfits to the excitement of netizens. Image credit: @kwakuzee

The groom tied an orange wrapper across one side of his shoulder while the bride wore a pink and orange dress that exposed her cleavage.

She made a stylish hairstyle that gave her a sassy look and complemented it with a colourful handman.

The groomsmen wore orange outfits that gave them a dapper appearance that had ladies drooling over them.

They moved in a synchronized pattern to the rhythm of the music and made netizens applaud them for their classy display.

Ladies drool over the groomsmen

Some peeps have shared their take on the video of the couple and their groomsmen. Check out some of the comments below:

@_tsholofelo_:

"Let’s talk about the groomsmen because what in the fine men is this?"

@bykumous:

"Not a single bad looking man, wow."

@akua_asuamah:

"Our Ghanaian men fine."

@pleasanthilll:

"It’s brothers in America that look just like them but they will swear they have no African ancestry."

@dhatforeign:

"I feel like one of these groomsmen was meant to be my future husband, but my invitation got lost in the mail. I’m sorry babe!"

@bigzaddyyzo:

"All of a sudden I’m Ghanaian."

"Life is like a box of chocolates. Whew!"

@briblackbarbie:

"Not gonna lie, groomsmen look good."

@abenagyamfua_:

"Whew, they look good! Why does this girl look like AD from love is blind?"

@fhenixiam:

"Why are all the groomsmen are fine!"

@alaysiadid:

"Black people are just so fine."

Groomsmen rock stylish outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that some groomsmen decided to display their fashion side as they showed up for the wedding of their friend.

The handsome men wore a combination of white and mint green attire, which they complemented with red caps.

They were all in an exciting mood as they did a formation in their attire before they left for the wedding hall.

