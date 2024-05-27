A bride Onome left netizens awestruck as she displayed the gift items she gave her bridesmaids for her wedding

She carefully packed the items in a fancy brown bag with the names of each girl on it, and was beautifully done

In the video, she noted that the ladies are her close friends and her sister and she wanted to give them something thoughtful

A bride Onome got netizens excited and emotional as she showed off the gifts she packaged for her bridesmaids for her wedding.

A bride surprised her bridesmaids with some classy gifts. Image credit: @this_prodigy

Source: TikTok

She noted that her friends and sister mean a lot to her and she decided to gift them some items in a fancy brown bag. Moreover, it wasn't easy for them turning up for her big day due to the current state of the economy.

Each person had her name on the bag and some of the items contained were a jotter, keyholders, chocolates, kimonos, pajamas, nail sets, earrings, body lotion, and mist, and a scarf which she later tied on the hand of the bag, among others.

Onome's bridesmaids receive her gifts

After packaging the gifts by 2 am, the morning before her traditional wedding, she called on her ladies to pick up their gifts.

Excitement rented the air as they took the bags and opened them to see their contents. They all loved it and thanked the bride for her thoughtfulness.

One of the bridesmaids was emotional as she shed some tears.

Watch the video below:

Bridesmaids' gifts wow netizens

Peeps have showered praises on the bride for the gifts she gave to her bridesmaids. See some of the comments below:

@Rachy doll:

"I am sure they paid 100k each for your bridal train."

@Resin supplies ABUJA:

"You did great."

@kelzcollectionz:

"Please, where did you get the bag from? Let me start preparing even though I don't have a man yet."

@Aji4gud:

"Moral lesson. Have friends who appreciate little things.,"

@Queen Gold:

"My bride come dey shout for my head upon say I spend almost N200k traveling from Lagos to the East for her wedding. At the end of the day she give me rubber small bucket. Kaii"

@Sharon

"This was so so thoughtful of you and happy married life."

@cfamissus:

"I love the pajamas and kimono! Link for kimono?"

@Cordilia Omon:

"You get am A+."

Source: Legit.ng