In January 2022, Dbzdutch (@dbzdutch on Instagram) and co-creator Aaliyah launched their fashion line, Coucoo. The collection, available at coucoo.io, has been live for just over 3 months as of April 2022.

The lead creative mind behind Coucoo is known as Dabz. Dabz has over 500,000 followers on Instagram (@dbzdutch) and has for years carved out a reputation as someone for whom fashion is second nature.

Despite its creator possessing a large social media following, it is clear that Coucoo has been a success of its own accord. Indeed, its own Instagram page is rapidly approaching 50,000 followers.

After a strong start to the year, in which the first Coucoo collection sold in record numbers, Dabz has designed and released a brand new collection.

Dbzdutch’s Coucoo fashion line goes from strength to strength. Photo credit: @dbzdutch

Source: Instagram

What is Coucoo?

Coucoo is a female-owned label that designs and manufactures its products in England. Coucoo offers a luxury experience with a selection of outfits at a fraction of the cost. There is something for everyone to uncover their full potential, whether it's runway-inspired styles or refined essentials.

One of the most fundamental cores of Coucoo is body inclusivity. At the forefront of their ambition is the creation of apparel for all body types and budgets. This principle is what makes each Coucoo piece one-of-a-kind. The Coucoo experience is designed to make every woman feel like the most empowered and confident version of herself.

Dabz’s desire for clothes that fit this brief stem from her own experiences as a frustrated teenager, “Whenever I would have an event or dinner, I’d look on the high street and could never find something unique and cool but affordable at the same time so I made sure Coucooo was exactly that. Unique, limited but affordable pieces for everyone!”

What Looks Does Coucoo Offer?

Coucoo has a wide range of options and looks to cater for anyone and everyone. The collection on their website is split into 7 categories:

Basics - Essentials for every woman; from bralettes, to tank tops, to racer tops, to crop tops with and without sleeves.

- Essentials for every woman; from bralettes, to tank tops, to racer tops, to crop tops with and without sleeves. Not so basic, basics - basics with a flourish! Featuring high rise split leggings, peekaboo tops, and long sleeve crops.

- basics with a flourish! Featuring high rise split leggings, peekaboo tops, and long sleeve crops. Dresses - Whether its mesh, backless, or asymmetrical, Coucoo it.

- Whether its mesh, backless, or asymmetrical, Coucoo it. Co-ords - A number of sets, with peekaboo or halter neck tops and mini or maxi skirts, perfect for evenings and events.

- A number of sets, with peekaboo or halter neck tops and mini or maxi skirts, perfect for evenings and events. Bodysuits - The basic bodysuit is a crucial part of 1000s of looks.

- The basic bodysuit is a crucial part of 1000s of looks. Tops - From casual to evening wear, Coucoo’s tops will suit anyone.

- From casual to evening wear, Coucoo’s tops will suit anyone. Bottoms - Leggings, mini skirts, maxi skirts, or trousers.

With such a wide range of individualistic and on-trend options in their collection, Coucoo is already looking to make waves in the fashion industry. What has already been achieved is especially impressive considering the short amount of time that Coucoo has been operational.

