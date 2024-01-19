A man went the extra mile to prove his love and loyalty to his woman by getting her face tattooed on his body

In a video that has now gone viral on TikTok, the man was spotted wearing the beautiful tattoo on his left arm

The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some praising the man for his show of love

A trending video has shown the great lengths a man went to prove his dedication and loyalty to his woman.

The man got his lover's face tattooed on his body as a show of love.

The tattoo gotten by has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: TikTok/@boylyntattoo.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared on TikTok, the man was all smiles as the tattoo artist, @boylyntattoo, unveiled the woman's image on his left arm.

The video was captioned:

"Show some love with tattoo."

TikTok users reacted to the man's expression of love in different ways. Some praised him, while others asked what would happen if the woman broke his heart.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a man gets a tattoo of his woman's face

@Rexkobby30 said:

"Guys should we tell him now or later?"

@Tanko Ba asked:

"Eiiiii this guy, what if she breaks your heart?"

@Ciara Bossman asked:

"Should we tell him the truth or we should wait?"

@Malik Alhassan asked:

"What if she breaks up with you?"

@Ben-Jammie said:

"We just lost a brother."

@Spikeson commented:

"God pls forgive him, he doesn't know what he is doing."

@Hopsin Ray theBarber reacted:

"I’m sure they have done blood covenant."

@Aisha said:

"It's only your mother you can draw there because she will not give you a broken heart."

