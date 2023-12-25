In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, BBNaija Maria Chike unveiled her son Leonardo's cute little face for the first time

Maria delightedly shared charming photos of her baby, whom she noted had just clocked three months old

The proud mother expressed gratitude to God for her son's growth and shared her heartfelt wishes for her fans

Big Brother Naija star Maria Chike took her Christmas celebration to another level as she finally revealed her newborn son's precious, cute face.

The reality TV star revealed that her first fruit had just turned 3 months old as she gave glory to God.

BBNaija Maria and newborn stun in Christmas photo shoot Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

The new mum had previously posted sweet Christmas images of her and her baby beside a lush Christmas tree.

Maria noted that the images weren't official as she had forgotten to take one and had quickly taken some for her fans; nevertheless, she expressed her gratitude for the best present of her life and how much she looked forward to celebrating Christmas with her baby.

She went on to wish her fans and followers a warm and joyous Christmas.

Netizens to celebrate with BBNaija Maria and son

Legit.ng captured the reactions below

koreaedward:

"Congratulations baby girl I can see that cute diamond wedding ring on your finger."

nonye_d':

"You have a stunning sense of ladyship. Merry Christmas to you and yours."

thechomzy:

"Merry Christmas beautiful mama."

sammielordofficial:

"Merry Christmas to little Santa and mama."

thearinolao:

"Merry Christmas Mama Maria."

ushbebecomedian:

"Full baby, papa and mama represented."

iamenado:

"Oh my Ovaries! what in the adorableness is this cuteness? Maria he’s beautiful."

janemena:

"Merry Xmas Beautiful."

BBNaija Maria shares video of sweet moment with her newborn son

Popular Nigerian reality star Maria has sparked reactions on social media with a video showing off her son, Leonardo.

Holding her son, Maria sang for him and couldn't help but gush over Leo when he made cute baby noises.

The excited new mum asked her baby, whom she had just breastfed why he made the baby noises.

