Deborah Enenche has once again sparked reactions over some photos in which she appeared very different from her regular style.

The daughter of a popular man of God, Paul Enenche, has over the past few months been on the radar of social media users due to her eccentric style of dressing.

From pairing cowboy boots with bubu tops, Deborah stays breaking the rules and is unapologetic about it.

Deborah's new photos have wowed many. Photo credit: Deborah Enenche

Well, it appears all that may be changing - or not.

The singer recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her modeling shoot with clothing brand, Meenamelange.

In the photos shared, Deborah is seen in a high-neck long sleeve shirt which she wore under an adire pinafore dress.

Even more interesting is the fact that she wore full-face makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians applaud her

The post which has since gone viral on social media pleased quite a lot of people, many of whom advised her against going back to her old looks.

Check out some comments below:

Chinenye Okoroabia:

"Remain this way don't go back please."

Stecy Iyere Imumholen:

"At least you dress well today."

Wabu Kinze:

"I love this appearance so much. Those of you claiming you admire those her outfits, can you now boldly tell her to go back to those outfits instead? This appearance + the make-up is breath taken ❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️"

Gladys Gabriel:

"U look amazing.please always dress like this ma.you look beautiful."

Success Nnebedum:

"Beautiful!! Old things are passed away behold a new thing, please don't go back."

Christabel Nkwocha:

"Please don't go back to Japanese farmers attire. Please remain this way"

Heavenly Happiness Bruce:

"Pls I beg you in the name of God, be dressing like this, you look too beautiful on this outfit, even though you don't apply makeup still fine by me."

Etimbuk Essiet:

"Please woman of God...can you please maintain this energy. Just keep on giving us hot hot pictures like this...don't be wearing that Mary Amaka of a dress again o."

Manny Chiwendu Igwe:

"My God pls am begging stay like dis don't dress on dat ur gown ND boots again I tink God was angry bt now his smiling."

Micheal Enedubiojo:

"See how beautiful you look without those ur jungle boots. Seriously anybody that tells u those boots look good on you is decieving u."

Unimpressed Nigerians

However, there are others who believe she should stay true to herself and not change for anyone.

Check out comments:

Favour Oge:

"I prefer the natural you, please. Your face just looks like an art work here... I would rather remain myself than putting on this look. I'm not against make up, anyway. Much love to you ❤️"

Festus Stephen:

"Pls Deborah I like the way you were dressing before now ..becs your dressing before now it Unique and differential from others,you are beautiful without makeup dem now ..am not against make-up..that is all I can't say about your new look..I will advise don't go into make-up world."

Okpokwasili Joy:

"Modelling is worldiliness. Desist from it or else you are not kingdom conscious."

Afro-cowgirl

Deborah Enenche unarguably has the key to causing a sense of restlessness among the numerous self-appointed Nigeria fashion police officers and it shows in the reactions her photos generate online.

As the daughter of a popular pastor, one would expect her dress sense to be conservative and pious.

However, while she keeps her looks modest, most of her ensembles are far from conventional.

Just recently, Deborah shared photos of her latest epic look and it got followers buzzing with mixed reactions.

