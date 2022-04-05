BBNaija reality star Tacha recently took to social media to share some photos of herself as she glowed with stunning beauty

The reality star, in the caption of the post, said everyone wanted her as she was the trophy of the game

Tacha's new photo has left many of her fans gushing, including BBNaija star Erica, who couldn't help but comment on the photos

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Natasha Akide better known as Tacha, has left many talking after sharing some stunning photos of herself.

Tacha, on Tuesday, April 5, shared the photos via her social media timeline, adding that everyone wanted her.

Tacha leaves many gushing as she glows in brown outfit. Credit: Symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Tacha wrote:

"I’M THE TROPHY OF THE GAME! Everyone TRYNA WIN ME!."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the BBNaija star, have since taken to her comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ericanlewedim:

"That video ."

isokoboy12:

"Giddem my love ❤️."

thearinolao:

"Big T has stepped in okuurrrtttt! ."

yourfavemeen:

"I know , you know and they know !!!!❤️..,"

fineboy_alex_:

"A queen and more, True definition of beauty❤️."

__ama.raaa__:

"Biggest Teeee in the industry❤️."

mrwealths:

"Grammy star girl. Best BB girl ever ❤️."

nonentv:

"Nicki's lyrics..Hardwhite The titan barb, i see you ."

mrs_jatau:

"Looking like Rihanna in da last slide ."

xo_jossy_xo:

"Too hot for the gram."

icon_dave:

"Give them back to back ."

bherrie_xx:

"Na you you get this app abeg ."

mila_ntubz:

"Calm down Haibo Tachawhomst are you?"

Tacha speaks on why she is yet to get married

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate Tacha Akide dropped a revelation about her personal life.

The reality star engaged a fan who cared to know about when she will start considering going on dates.

The fan asked Tacha an innocent question about her relationship status and she replied that she hasn't found a man that is richer than herself.

Tacha's response to her relationship status question has got most of her fans talking as she bragged about her wealth once again.

Source: Legit.ng