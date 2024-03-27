A lady caught the attention of netizens after she posted a video of what she ordered versus what her fashion designer made for her

She ordered a flowery ball gown with tiny hands and the background song she added to her video made people think she had a terrible style

When she displayed what she got, many netizens commended her stylist and noted that her design was a hit

A lady shared her experience with her fashion designer when she ordered a lovely flowery dress.

Lady shows off what she got from her stylist. Image credit: @perpys_accoutre2

Source: Instagram

The ball gown she ordered was above the lady's ankles and the tiny hand was designed stylishly with a bigger one that fell on her elbows.

When she wanted to display what she got, many thought that it would be a funny style because of the background song she added into her video.

However, what she got was beautiful and it was exactly what she ordered. She combined her attire with a stylish hairstyle that was up to her waist. Her accessories of earrings and a necklace gave her outfit a gorgeous look.

Check out the dress the lady ordered versus what she got below:

Reactions trail the gotten dress

Several social media users have reacted to the ordered dress versus what the lady got. See some of the reactions below:

@otarumarie:

"Wrong choice of song. Haba, no evil here."

@iamgracepatrick:

"Choice of song: Reversed psychology."

@juicylips_cosmetic:

"What she got is finer than what she ordered."

@goodyyy.__:

"Wasn’t expecting this."

@dandavescollections:

"Wrong choice of song."

@cutfluentfashion."

"The world is not wicked after all."

@tommys_treat:

"Wrong choice of the song because i don run wan comment thank God I watched the video."

@princess_obehi:

"I was waiting for “what I got” I didn’t know that was what she got."

@nomsoconcept:

"The outfit is so nice. Why the song?"

@emocouture_ng:

"She bodied it."

@properties_by_susan:

"Na lie, it’s the other way round."

@beeunique89:

"Score 10/10."

