Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro has set the internet on fire with a new post showing off her moments as a dancer at a carnival in Barbados

The mum of one rocked a two-piece gold outfit, typical of dancers at carnivals, and it generously showed off her body

Osas also showed off her dance skills and her friends, other members of her Golden Girls group

Popular Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro had an amazing time at a carnival in Barbados, and she shared photos and videos online.

The movie star rocked a golden ensemble from head to toe; a two-piece outfit with glittering strings, a statement neckpiece, and a huge crown on her head.

Osas attended a carnival in Barbados Photo credit: @officialosas

She also wore sneakers that glowed in the dark and were accessorised with bangles and feathers across her shoulders.

Osas formed a group with four other ladies, and she shared videos where she showed off her dance skills before and during the colourful carnival.

The actress captioned her post:

"Golden girls for Barbados #CropOver2023 !!!! Our first carnival and certainly won’t be the last!!! The best time ever!! #Barbados #CropOver2023 #Carnival #BestGals #BestTime #GoldenGals."

See Osas' post below:

Netizens react to Osas in Barbados video

The actress' time in Barbados, coupled with her outfit that left little to imagine, got fans and colleagues drooling over her.

Read some comments gathered below:

theladyleemarh:

"Beyoncé, is that you?"

elonjade:

"Perfection!!"

mrmacaroni1:

"I love the culture I see."

girl_creator_:

"Gather here if you thought it was Beyoncé at first."

cblakealexander:

"Met you & @ebonyjlewis1 when I was 18 in NYC all alone during fashion week at an event . I still remember how sweet y’all were to me."

officialpaulberry1:

"Osas price of cooking gas will increase next week ooo."

_iam_josh:

"Osas wey go sweet anyhow."

manibasecond:

"Omo ..see leather waist."

thisuserrblocked_you:

"Slide 7!!! Yup… that’s right Hottie."

adeywealthofficial:

"Vibe Queen alwys on check ❤️"

