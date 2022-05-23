Singer Monique Naija went the extra mile in making her mother's birthday celebration a special and memorable one

The songstress took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment she presented her mother with a house built as a birthday gift for her

Monique’s mother could not contain her excitement as fans, followers flooded the singer’s comment section with different reactions

Nigeria gospel singer Monique Naija recently took to her Instagram page with a post showing how she celebrated her dear mother’s birthday.

Apparently, the singer had embarked on a secret house project which she intended to give her mother on her birthday.

Singer Monique Naija gifts mum a house for birthday. Photo: @monqiuenaija

Source: Instagram

Well, the plan was properly executed as Monique shared a video on her page showing the moment she presented the one-story building to her mother.

The aged woman was pleasantly surprised by the gift and even went as far as prostrating completely to give all the glory to God.

Sharing the emotional post online, Monique wrote:

"I am grateful to God for allowing me bring this great joy and happiness to my Mother , My jewel, My pride- through this house project that I have secretely planned for her as a surprise birthday gift .Furnitures on the way."

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate mother and daughter

nikkilaoye said:

"Aww this is awesome. Well done dear.. Omo a toju iwo na oo. Amen."

patuwajeking said:

"Happy birthday Grandma ... Congratulations sis ❤️ Nations will honour you..."

estherigbekele said:

"This is huge! God bless you and your children will celebrate you more than this. Happy birthday to grandma! May the Lord bless her new age with good health and sound mind."

folakemiadigwu2 said:

"God bless and replenish you a billion fold in good health in Jesus mighty name."

zizi_glamarous said:

"Happy birthday mama Gods Gods best on your new age @moniquenaija more wins sis."

