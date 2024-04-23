A young lady expressed disappointment as the dress she ordered for prom did not meet her expectations

She had requested a beautiful dress that was made with a green fabric and net, but she wanted it in blue

What her tailor delivered was a blue outfit that was designed in a pattern that did not suit what she ordered

A young lady (@therealkenjikishimoto on TikTok) had the attention of netizens after she shared the dress she ordered versus what she got.

She stated that the dress was for her prom and she wanted her style inspiration in blue, though it was made with a green fabric.

The classy green dress a lady ordered. Image credit: @therealkenjikishimoto

Source: TikTok

The green dress was stylishly designed and was combined with a scarf of the same fabric, which the original wearer used to wrap her head. It also had a net which gave the outfit a glamorous style.

What the lady got was a blue outfit that was made with an inferior material and it had no special style on it, unlike the original outfit which had a leave-themed design on one part of the dress.

The lady wasn't happy with what she got and several netizens shared their opinion on the outfit, which she said she got from Africa.

See the video of the ordered dress versus what the lady got below:

Reactions to both dresses

Check out the comments of netizens on the ordered dress versus what the lady got below:

@maya_and_stitches:

"Lies. Stop this trash all in the name of content. You are ruining the reputation of every deserving fashion designer here in Africa."

@chocolate__musk:

"Please tag the country in Africa cos it can’t be this same Nigeria."

@smillingyinka:

"Which one is 'in Africa'? Mention the country and how much you paid. It can never be in Nigeria. You gave a mechanic to sew your prom dress, which one in Africa? The dress inspiration that you have, and where was it made?

@ifeomachukwuka_:

"Drag your tailor abeg. Which one is Africa?"

@bandh_byaisha:

"Na you dey find a cheap tailor. Team my aunty knows someone that can do it less."

@belindresscuts:

"How? I’m finding this very hard to believe."

Netizens react to dress ordered by lady

