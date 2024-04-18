Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, displayed her taste in traditional outfits as she rocked a classy one

Her attire included a wrapper, a blouse, a 'gele', and other expensive accessories that gave her a Niger Delta vibe

She shared different pictures and videos wearing the outfit which had her fans and colleagues commending her look

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, showed class and elegance as she wore a Delta-themed outfit.

Real Warri Pikin looks glamorous in her outfits. Image credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Her traditional attire comprised a gold and mint green wrapper, a blouse, and a 'gele'. She also wore coral beads and gold shoes to complement her attire which gave her a regal look.

The funny woman's makeup was on point as she took different pictures and videos which she posted on her Instagram page.

In the last slide, she was dancing to Igbunu, a song by the late popular singer Kefee. The song took netizens down memory lane as they remembered Kefee, who passed away in 2014.

See Real Warri Pikin in her gorgeous outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Real Warri Pikin's outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the comedian have reacted to the pictures and videos of her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@omawonder:

"This song just make me remember Kefee. Na wa! You looked lovely."

@urhoboworldwide_:

"The last slide is for us. Proudly Urhobo."

@jenny_sleek_design:

"Thanks mami God bless you. I love you."

@tessy.felix:

"Last slide is lovely. I love the choice of song."

@medlinboss:

"That last slide still bursting my head. You looked stunning. I love it."

@kie_kie__:

"Gorgeous Anita."

@theintentionaltwinmum:

"I love watching all the slides. The videos I loved a little too much. Sending you love always."

@ufuomamcdermott:

"Totally gorgeous walahi."

@taylorleezee_official:

"The last slide needs its own post.":

@richard_eugineo:

"It’s the last slide for me. Proudly Urhobo."

@harohzie_bliz:

"Last slide is a post on it’s own."

@mcmonicacfrn:

"My helper."

Real Warri Pikin speaks on new look

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Warri Pikin had spoken about what fashion means to her and what defines her style.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she said losing weight did not affect her style, but she had to change most clothes in her wardrobe.

She further spoke on the reason behind her low haircut, which she has been adorning for a while now.

Source: Legit.ng