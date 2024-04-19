Popular Nigerian actress and DJ, Ms DSF, has broken her silence on the ongoing drama involving her ex-boyfriend, Skiibii

Recall that an Instagram model, Nicki DaBarbie had accused the music star of trying to use her for money rituals

Following the messy drama, Ms DSF went online to disassociate herself from Skiibii while sharing some worrisome cryptic posts

Nigerian actress and disk jockey, Ms DSF has waded into the trending drama between her ex-boyfriend, Skiibii, and an Instagram model, Precious Kingsley aka Nicki DaBarbie.

Just recently, Skiibii’s name became a trending topic online after a series of Nicki DaBarbie’s videos went viral where she claimed he tried to use her for money rituals after inviting her for a boat cruise.

Fans react as Ms DSF speaks on Skiibii's drama with IG model. Photos: @ms_dsf, @nicki_dabarbie, @skiibii

Source: Instagram

The ensuing drama drew reactions from many Nigerians including Skiibii’s ex-girlfriend, Ms DSF. The actress who had been known for slamming her former boyfriend online shared some cryptic posts online to address the issue.

On her Instagram stories, the socialite shared a post about always praying for protection because not everything can be seen.

Not stopping there, she also took to her Snapchat account to say that there was a lot she wasn’t saying. Finally, she asked Nigerians to stop associating her with Skiibii.

See the screenshots below:

Reactions as Ms DSF reacts to Skiibii’s ritualist drama

Ms DSF’s posts about Skiibii sparked mixed reactions online. While some netizens shunned her, others showed interest in what she had to say. Read some of their comments below:

Stargirl_joicy:

“Opportunity for her lol.”

Unusual_su_:

“Please don’t talk Save it, We moved on already.”

_f.r.e.d.a:

“Talk abegggg Which one be if i talk? Talkkk,i dey here,nothing go sup.”

floxynazy:

“Everyday na drama for this country.”

dygeasy:

“you did not mention juju that time o. Na only thief you call am. Don’t milk this situation.”

mo_zege:

“Nobody associate you madam ….”

Dera_amada:

“Please!, don’t you get tired of drama ‍♀️.”

Dorcas Fapson reveals dirty secrets about Skiibii

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Skiibii's ex-girlfriend, Dorcas Shola Fapson, went on social media to drag the singer.

Dorcas Fapson accused her ex-lover of being a liar and cheat. She revealed that the singer isn't as rich as he portrays publicly.

She accused the singer of being a broke grown-up man who can't take care of his responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng