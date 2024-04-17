Yoruba actress Omowunmi Ajiboye gave her fans some fashion goals as she slayed in two breathtaking outfits for her birthday

She wore a silver and brown dress which looked glamorous on her, and she rocked another classy attire for her second look

Her fans and colleagues loved her dresses and they took to her Instagram page to wish her a wonderful birthday

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omowunmi Ajiboye took fashion to another level as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, April 17.

Omowunmi Ajiboye shows her fashion side as she marks her birthday. Image credit: @omowunmiajiboye

The movie star rocked a silver and brown outfit that displayed her curves and gave her a classy look.

Her second look had her slaying in a fluffy brown dress which showed her love for fashion. She complemented her attire with a stylish hairstyle that was packed backward.

The celebrant did not come to play as she wore a nice makeup that did justice to her outfits. Her fans were in awe of her as they complimented her and showered her with blessings on her special day.

See Wunmi's lovely silver and brown outfit for her birthday photoshoot below:

Fan, colleagues celebrate Omowunmi on her birthday

Several fans and colleagues of the role interpreter have taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her. See some of the comments below:

@misturaasunramu:

"Happy Birthday sis, llnp."

@wumitoriola:

"Fry us. This is really beautiful sis. Happy birthday @omowunmiajiboye."

@seiilat:

"This is super gorgeous. Happy birthday ma’am."

@pholarkeemi_024:

"Ayiii, yeee who put pepper for my eyes?…wossssh, thiis is beautiful. Happiest bday. Llnp osumo baddie ojina si bidira."

@faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday my darling sister."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"May God bless your new age. Happy birthday to you sis."

@jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday sis, God bless you and make you happier."

babatee.1:

"Happybirthday. More years darling."

@iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday babe age with multiple grace enjoy your special day."

@officialadesanyatoyosi:

"Age gracefully as you added another beautiful year @omowunmiajiboye."

Omowunmi Ajiboye buys new N30m whip

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omowunmi had just acquired a new whip and she posted it on social media.

In the recording, Asake's song was playing in the background while she sang happily and displayed her excitement.

She was seen lying down on the bonnet of the jeep and she later went to open it as she inspected it.

