Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, and her best friend Enioluwa had netizens' attention with their latest photoshoot

They rocked classy traditional outfits and held a baby, which made their fans think that they had become parents

Their fans showed excitement and complimented their looks while praying that what they depicted would become a reality

Priscilla Ojo, a style influencer and the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo had netizens surprised as she and her best friend Enioluwa Adeoluwa posed with a baby.

In the picture, she and Enioluwa wore beautiful traditional attire. Priscy, as the celebrity daughter is often called, rocked a lovely blue dress which she combined with a blue 'gele'.

Enioluwa and Priscilla look gorgeous in their attire. Image credit: @enioluwaofficial

Meanwhile, Enioluwa wore a pink Agbada and a pink cap. Both of them looked adorable as they smiled for the camera.

The photoshoot was for a series My In-Laws, which they both featured in alongside Iyabo Ojo and actress Toyin Abraham.

Their fans had wondered when they had a baby and they wished that the both of them would become a couple very soon and have their children.

See the photo of Priscilla, Enioluwa, and the baby below:

Reactions to Enioluwa and Priscilla's photo

Check out some of the comments about the trending photo of Enioluwa and Priscy below:

@tolusaucy:

"I first shock."

@enioluwaofficial:

"I scrolled pass and had to go back like ‘Is that not Priscy & I’ Brvh! Where did you find this picture; can't even remember we took it. Awwww! So cute."

@debbies_braid:

"Patiently waiting for Facebook people to come up with write up and ignoring the second slide."

@ayomeepo:

"Facebook people over to you. 'Iyabo Ojo's daughter and Enioluwa welcome their first child together'. People will now start saying congratulations in the comment section."

@adesvelte_:

"Watched the movie yesterday evening and I can say It’s worth my time. It’s the part where Eni fainted for me. Wo, y’all should go and watch it too and come back and thank me o."

@naomiholy:

"God let it become reality soon."

@iam_sopheeheart:

"It looks real. How I wish."

@jemimaosunde:

"I was like huh? Thank God for the caption o ."

@hunnie_ferreira:

"Both of you will make a beautiful couple."

