Nigerian media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa recently went all out to celebrate the birthday of his friend and Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy

Priscy turned 23 on March 13, 2024, and Enioluwa showered her with mouth-watering luxury gifts

The sweet moment was captured on video for netizens to see, and a number of them started to wish Eni and Priscy a happy married life

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla’s 23rd birthday was made even more special by media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Recall that Priscy clocked the new age on March 14, 2024, and a huge denim-themed party was organised for her with several celebrities in attendance.

Enioluwa showers Priscilla Ojo with gifts on her 23rd birthday. Photos: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Priscilla’s close friend, Enioluwa, later took to his Instagram page to update fans on how he made the occasion a special one.

In the video he posted online, the sweet moment Eni ushered Priscy into a decorated room filled with his gifts was captured on camera. The celebrant let out an excited scream as she entered the room.

Eni had gifted Priscilla a money bouquet, an edible cake decorated with her photo, and a jewellery set. However, what stood out the most was the luxury trip to Zanzibar he presented to the birthday girl.

The two socialites shared a very tight hug as they reminisced about their friendship. Eni also read a very sweet letter he had written to Priscy on her big day.

See the heartwarming clip below:

In the caption of the video, the media personality wrote:

“Beyond social media and in the times where we have to step out in public, our best, truest and most meaningful moments are the true times we spend together, laughing, and chatting our hairs off!

"You mean a lot to me and I hope and pray that today and everyday you are reminded of how much love, joy and peace you bring to my life and all our lives and I promise to always return same to your own life.❤️”

Fans gush over Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo

After Enioluwa surprised Priscy on her 23rd birthday, many netizens reacted to the video in different ways. A number of them called them a couple and wished them marital bliss. Read some of the comments below:

veekee_james:

“Happy Married Life my people.”

yhemo_lee:

“Marital bliss guys.”

Kie_kie__:

“send me aso ebi! Alcohol is on me.”

slayonabudgetng:

“WE NEED A REALITY SHOW AT THIS POINT….. EniXPriscy.”

Virtuousi:

“May God bless this union.”

xpensive_fatima:

“This life have good friends stop packing mad people around.”

Baebie_peace:

“My own friends wan use gossip wound my ear.”

effedeborah:

“They should just marry already they look so beautiful togethe.”

ladyque_1:

“Happy married life to them. What’s the Asoebi color please.”

Sonita_the_virtuous_girl:

“They look so good together they should do and make it official I love love ❤️❤️.”

Iyabo Ojo speaks on daughter getting married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo shared her desire for her daughter, Priscy, to get married soon.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she’s looking forward to Priscy getting married and having children.

The movie star explained how her daughter has done so well for herself with a thriving brand and business. Not stopping there, the actress revealed that she gave birth to Priscilla when she was 23.

Source: Legit.ng