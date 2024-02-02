Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has gotten wow comments from his fans and colleagues after he adorned a unique outfit

He wore black jean trousers and a faded green shirt that made him look like a disco singer in the '90s

To complement his outfit, he rocked a silver and black high shoe, as he reacted to the upcoming game at AFCON

Popular content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa gave his fans something to talk about after he wore an attire that looked unique to him.

Enioluwa looks fabulous in unique outfit. Image cedit: @enioluwaofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old celebrity has always been known to dress impressively. His outfit was a combination of a dull green shirt and black jean trousers. He blended it with lady-themed silver and black shoes that got the reactions of some of his fans.

On Instagram, he posted different pictures of himself on the outfit as he asked his fans to make predictions on which country will win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) quarter final game on Friday, February 2, between Nigeria and Angola.

According to his prediction, Nigeria will win the game by two goals against their opponents whom he expects to score a goal against the West African country.

Check out Enioluwa's unique outfit in the slides below:

Colleagues and fans react to Enioluwa's outfit

Some fans and colleagues have reacted to the

@veekee_james:

"Eni baby, my style king."

@enioluwaofficial:

"What do you think the scores will be. I think 2-1 and we know who is winning."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Team Nigeria come here!"

aproko_doctor

"This fit is fire!"

@officialadekunleolopade:

"Everybody else can leave Lagos now."

@jackieaina

"You look gooood honey."

@s_my_lar:

"The koikoi is giving."

@brendan.c.eze:

"I need another word apart from "ate" to explain this slay"

@bxrbie.toke

"This phone resemble aunty Ramota."

Reactions trail Enioluwa rocking pleated skirt

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality and social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, usually trending online for his lifestyle choices.

The socialite recently shook the Nigerian social media space with photos of him rocking a skirt.

Consequently, the controversial photos sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them praising him and others bashing.

Source: Legit.ng