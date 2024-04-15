A bride and her bridesmaids got the attention of netizens after a video of their makeup the rounds online

In a video, the bride was seen wearing a gown and a scarf of the same fabric, while her bridesmaids rocked similar attire

The bridesmaids combined their attire with black and green hijabs and their makeup was too 'loud', which got many laughing at them

A bride and her bridesmaids were in an excited mood as they rocked lovely attire and adorned makeup that amused some netizens.

A bride and her bridesmaids adorn funny makeup. Image credit: @funkeapril

Source: Instagram

The bride wore a dress and a scarf that matched her attire, while the groom wore a blue suit on a white shirt and a red tie.

Her bridesmaids wore outfits that were similar to what she wore. However, they combined theirs with green and black hijabs.

Their makeup was too obvious and it seemed less classy for the special occasion. They were all in an excited mood as they danced, ignoring what naysayers had to say about their looks.

Check out the video of the bride and her bridesmaids makeup below:

Netizens laugh at the bride's makeup

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the bride and her bridesmaids' makeup. See some of the comments below:

@omalichaveefab:

"For a minute I thought they were clowns."

@olababzo1:

"@omalichaveefab imagine someone seeing this waking up from a deep sleep or say in a dream. Big trouble and wahala be that."

@gela.gold:

"I think it’s a Halloween-themed event."

@koilcreations:

"I first thought they were mannequins."

@fancyface457':

"The makeup artist is going straight to hell. No ifs or buts."

@mizfayt:

"If they mistakenly rub their face on your shirt, forget it. That shirt is gone."

@tyscakestudiolive:

"Thought they were wearing masks!"

@empress_jucee:

"Is this to hide what they look like because bless their heart."

@abe_asa:

"There is punishment awaiting the makeup artist."

@abusedsurvivedthriving:

"It’s a wedding you all…. Aba naaa, respect."

@the_anointed_boluwatife:

"The only wonder I'm wondering is if this is real."

@moladahbeddings:

"Masquerade carnival."

