A bride and her asoebi ladies looked adorable as they slayed in different traditional attire at her wedding

The bride wore a blue outfit which she combined with a 'gele' and a stylish hand fan, while her ladies wore green attire with classy hand fans

They all looked glamorous as they revealed the bride in a classy manner that got the attention of social media users

A bride, Bukky, and her asoebi ladies got many netizens talking after they displayed their classy attire for the memorable occasion.

A bride and her asoebi ladies glow in their outfits. Image credit: @bukkydwinee

Source: Instagram

The celebrant, @bukkydwinee on Instagram, wore a blue traditional outfit and a 'gele' which she combined with a stylish hand fan.

Her asoebi ladies rocked green dresses and 'geles' which they complemented with gold and mint green hand fans.

They all wore accessories of earrings and necklaces that gave them gorgeous looks. As the ladies unveiled the bride, she gave them some dance steps that got them excited.

Several social media users were in awe of their styles and they made nice comments about them.

Check out the video of the bride and her asoebi ladies below:

Reactions to the bride, asoebi ladies' outfits

Some netizens have reacted to the outfit of the bride and her asoebi ladies' outfits and how the bride was unveiled. See some of the reactions below:

@bridefan_bouquet_accessories:

"Premium asoebi ladies, the fan is giving what it's supposed to give."

@pre_c.i.o.u.s:

"Everything about the video is giving."

@yimikafadahunsi:

"I honestly wish I had this many female friends, just for my wedding day though."

@lewa_signature:

"Too stunning."

@kofooye:

"Congratulations Bukky! You look so beautiful."

@rrubie_:

"Congratulations Bukky!"

@sog_aa:

"Big congratulations, Debbie girl."

@ogow_o:

"Beautiful! Congratulations hun."

@abeoke:

"Congrats Mr and Mrs Lawal."

@adunni_alasoo:

"So beautiful."

