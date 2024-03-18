Actress Deby Oscar has mesmerised her fans with the lovely pre-wedding photoshoot she released with her fiancé

Both of them adorned Igbo traditional attire as they created videos and pictures in a village setting

Deby wore a short red wrapper around her waist and a small piece of the same material around her chest

Nollywood actress Deby Oscar showed beauty and love for her culture as she rocked an Igbo cultural outfit, alongside her fiancé Uche Hector, for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The red colourful attire showed off her beautiful skin and covered her from her waist halfway to her thighs. She also covered her chest area to an extent.

Her fiancé wore a white singlet and a red wrapper around his waist, and they combined their attire with red coral beads. Their lovely attire was made by a popular fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Medlin Couture, Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss.

The lovebirds sat on a bicycle with palm wine local kegs sitting pretty well on it. In a video, Deby shared how Uche captured her heart and it got netizens blushing. Some people said they couldn't wait for the couple's wedding day.

Check out Deby and Uche's pre-wedding pictures in their local attire in the slides below:

Netizens react to Deby and Uche's attire

Some social media users have commented on the Nollywood actress' attire with that of her fiancé. See them below:

@veekee_james:

"The way I’ve been looking for this song, omg."

@iam_marvea02:

"The most talked about maiden of the village and her handsome man."

@julietuzowuihe:

"Bikonu when is this wedding, I don wait tire."

@debyoscar:

"@julietuzowuihe me too I’ve tired. We are in the final countdown thank God."

@nanascakes_london:

"May this marriage be like a tree planted in God’s garden!"

@marthy_frank:

"This song is so nostalgic."

@feddy_aura:

"Omo Debby you now look like a model."

@beyuddiefull:

"I love your hashtag, y’all are so cute, congratulations."

@nenye_nwa3:

"Yes!!!!, e don set oo, things I love to see."

@glomamakeover:

"Cute babies alert. Congratulations Debby."

Couple wear Igbo-inspired Isi Agu for wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian couple had stirred reactions on social media following their wear on the occasion of their white wedding.

The beautiful couple instead of the usual suit and white wedding dress rocked Igbo-inspired traditional wear known as Isi Agu.

Mixed reactions had trailed the couple's unique church wedding attire as many hailed their fashion sense.

