A German lady showed she has adapted to the pattern at Nigerian weddings as she wore a green traditional outfit to the occasion

She combined her attire with a green 'gele' which she accessorised with earrings and a necklace that gave her a gorgeous look

The lady is a family member of the bride and she was asked to read out the engagement letter which she did interestingly

A German lady got the reactions of netizens after a video of her beautiful outfit and her actions at a wedding trended online.

German lady looks lovely in her attire, dance steps at a wedding. Image credit: @preciousbee_alaga

The lady rocked a green lace outfit and tied a green 'gele' which looked stunning on her. She also adorned silver earrings and a necklace which complemented her attire.

Being a family member of the bride Anne, who was being joined in holy matrimony to Fisayo, her Nigerian groom, the German lady was asked to read the engagement letter.

She said that she was aware that she was supposed to be sprayed money before she read the letter to the guests at the occasion. In a smiling tone, she asked that they spray her money and the audience obliged her.

Check out the video of the lady's attire and when she was sprayed with money below:

Lady's outfit and action at wedding get reactions

Several social media users have reacted to the German lady's outfit and action at the colourful wedding. See some of the comments below:

@Nurse B:

"Omo, Auntie don come hustle us whey be hustlers!"

@soysauce:

"She knows her rights. Sisterhood is proud of you."

@PhotoMagician:

"She did her research."

@FELICIAXtra:

“She said she can wait. Lmao. I love this."

@Home Of Sewing:

"Oyinbo no dey shy unnecessary shy."

@Mizmegg:

"Give her the envelope for owo leta kika."

@Tinuke:

"Nah the person wey dey sing Dey bother me."

@M I Z S D E B B I E:

"Awwwnn..she was loving the money rain on her."

@Ovwie Rukevwe Precious:

"Her dress is so fine."

@Blue labes:

"She said common don't be shy"

@Onny:

"She learnt fast."

