A video of a woman's makeup transformation sparked numerous reactions on social media

In the video, the woman is seen sporting a bare face and then by the end of the video, she rocks a full makeup look

The video which has gone viral has left many internet users impressed with her look

One makeup artist made sure to glam a stylish woman up for an outing and the video has gone viral online.

The lady underwent a makeup transformation Credit: @twinzzyflawlesstouch

Source: Instagram

While it is common to see people's faces undergo a transformational change through the power of makeup, this woman's video seems to have caught the attention of netizens due to her personal style.

In the video posted by the makeup artist, @twinzzyflawlesstouch, the woman is seen with what appears to be a punk hairstyle, a set of micro-bladed eyebrows, and dark lips.

By the end of the video, the woman sports a made-up face with a gold jewelry set and a pair of sunglasses while looking gorgeous in a silver dress.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to woman's makeup transformation

rinesbeauty:

"Very pretty woman with or without the makeup."

mumandme_apparel:

"Clean beat. Mummy sef get action."

chi_bells_:

"Ahan this is beautiful mama get doings join."

ewakunmi:

"Mummy seff has got it in her."

kootje_paul:

"This looks is 10 + 10 minus nothing."

radiantexpressiontemitope:

"Mummy na baddie."

ak_lilian1:

"Nice work transformation is lit."

Source: Legit.ng