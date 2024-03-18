Mimi Orjiekwe and her daughter, Jasmine have were sighted in her car as they were driving out and the actress tried to speak about her skin

In the recording, Mimi said it was good she had her glow back after so much stress she had been through

In response, Jasmine exposed her and said she was lying and using a filter to make her skin glow that her fans should not to trust her mother

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has shared a video of how her daughter, Jasmine exposed her while she was boasting about her glowing skin.

In the video, the actress who bought a Lekki home and Range Rover years ago said that it was such a good feeling to have one's glow back after so much stress.

She adjusted her hair and suddenly her daughter shouted that she was using a filter.

Actress Mimi Orjiekwe's daughter exposes her. Photo credit @mimiorjiekweng

Mimi's daughter says fans shouldn't trust her

In the recording, Jasmine said that fans should not trust her mother and what she was saying. The girl who clocked five two years ago kept on shouting and exposing her mother,

Orjiekwe and her daughter have continued to enjoy a good mother-and-daughter relationship as seen in the way the actress flaunts her on social media.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Mimi and her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@sarahexquisitehair:

"It’s be your own blood that’s how my son told me i wasn’t beautiful because I wear wigs."

@hairbybrowncedar:

"They told my son to write a composition about his mom, and the only thing this boy could remember is to write about how I his mom love to sleep, that sleeping is my hobby."

@jayne__sammymere:

"My stomach told me my stomach is so big and it’s going to explode soon anyways ,I don start to de work out."

@yettybeauty_spa:

"I went to my Neighbour house to ask for sallah meat she told me meat has finished. The son on hearing that said no no mummy there’s still meat under the bed and he immediately went to bring it children are honest."

@i_am_kachy:

"Children would innocently expose you. This happened to a friend of mine, her daughter is friend with her church friend‘s daughter. So it happened that her friend‘s daughter called and asked my friend‘s daughter to give her mum the phone. lol! Boom! this gal called for my friend to listen to how her mum gossips about her after church service o."

@isong_ene:

"U for trek mabasi."

@giniwonder:

"Baby girl your Mouth needs Filter."

@pablos_singsong:

"Normally she fine even if na filter , nawa oo."

@nkechiofficial_:

"It’s always be your own children."

@kendy_doo:

"How about she comes down from the car and trek home?? So she’ll be shouting “she’s using a filter” while she trekks."

Mimi Orijekwe gushes as daughter bags awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Orjiekwe's daughter had gotten five different awards in school during her graduation ceremony.

The elated mother shared the good news with her fans and she posted lovely pictures from the ceremony.

She also listed all the categories of awards her daughter was given in school.

