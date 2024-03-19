A lady showed another pattern to make her hair as she braided it with hair extensions from the middle of her head

The hairstyle was below her waist and it got many people wondering what could have influenced her to make such a hairstyle

According to some people, hair extensions are now expensive and it was only normal for the lady to use what she had

A lady got many people surprised after she rocked a braided hairstyle from the middle of her head.

Lady braids hair, rocks low cut at the same time. Image credit: @celebrity_content3

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @celebrity_content3 on TikTok, the lady was seen sitting on a chair in a salon as a hairstylist made her hair one after the other.

After the middle to the back were braided, a little portion of her hair was let in front. When the hairstylist was done with her hair, she stood up to admire it. The unplaited area on her head had no hair on it.

While some people were wondering what could have prompted her to make such an irregular hairstyle, others noted that the high cost of hair extensions, popularly called attachments in Nigeria, is what made the lady, ,rock the hairstyle.

Check out the video of the lady braiding her irregular hairstyle below:

Reactions trail lady's half-braided hair

Several people have reacted to the video of the lady who braided her hair halfway on her head. See some of the comments below:

@b__a__b__y00:

"Attachment don cost. Na best option be this sha."

@agnes_o.o:

"Tems was right again when she sang "Crazy things are happening."

@timfel_b:

"This one is not knotless braids it is called less braids."

@sarah_e.o:

"It’s giving Jet Li’s fearless hairstyle."

@kingisabeltv:

"I wanna see that fling at the front, I'm not interested in the back part."

@mike_laury212:

"This one na Shaolin Marley."

@0remeyi:

"She’s just tryna pull the cool girl vibes in alopecia."

@may_reeh:

"If no be madness wey dem throw from the village, wetin wan cause am?"

Source: Legit.ng