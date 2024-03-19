A man showed his attempt to look like a popular singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and he used his hairstyle

The man went to a salon where his thick hair was properly combed before it was parted in many fractions and braided

He also cut his beard to look like the singer, who is also known as Mr Money, and it got many netizens talking

A man identified as Asake of Abuja (@kingshimoz on TikTok) decided he wanted to look like a popular Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and he designed his beard and made his hair look like that.

In a video shared online, the man was seen having his hair braided in yellow and black colours. Though his natural hair was a bit short, the hairstylist was able to comb it out before she parted it into bits for easy braiding.

After he was done with his hair, he had some resemblance with the Lonely At The Top crooner. Several people described him as a low budget Asake, while others simply said he was a finer version of the singer.

Check out the video of the man braiding his hair to look like Asake below:

Reaction trail Asake's look-alike hairstyle

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the Asake's look-alike hairstyle. See some of the comments below:

@Abike:

"Asake the cute vision."

@FREEDOM:

"I see Asake I still dey see Snoop Dogg."

@Valdo Perez:

"Broo na Asake resemble you ooh."

@Gaga:

"Mr Money wey dey waste time."

@Tik Toker:

"Asake-crowded at the bottom."

@Badmus Kafilat:

"Omo you cute pass asake ooo."

@Rohmics_xx:

"Asake that stop downloading at 35%."

@lytawire8:

"Just know that if you pass my area I no won ear sey you no be asake cause you go press money."

@amaning.m:

"Mr. Debt."

@HYPE OF LAGOS:

"Alake (goat):

@freethous:

"Mr. No money."

Man regrets dressing like Asake

Legit.ng earlier reported that A young Nigerian man had stormed the streets dressed like fast-rising Nigerian singer, Asake.

In a trending video on TikTok, people sighted him and rushed him immediately to get a share of his wealth.

While sitting in his car, the young man regretted his action as he lamented over spending so much money.

