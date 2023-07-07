One lady was left pretty disappointed after she received her dress order and it was nothing like what was advertised. Her video is one among many cases of dress orders gone wrong.

The issue of tailors disappointing clients and online vendors scamming their customers remains a constant topic on social media.

A lady had ordered a stylish blush pink abaya with white lace trimmings around the cuffs.

Lady got a dress far different from what she ordered Credit: @stylediaries.ng

Source: Instagram

However, what she got was a far cry from the gorgeous abaya advertised.

While it remains uncertain if she ordered the dress online or commissioned a tailor to make, but one thing is clear - she was not happy with the dress she got and for obvious reasons too.

Not only did it appear ill-fitted, it lacked the design and volume seen in the original photo, as seen in the clip posted by @stylediaries.ng.

Watch the video below:

While one netizen commented, "Please tell me this is a joke," another was certain about the hilarious nature of the situation

elsutras.essentials wrote:

"The Telor didn’t finish the Abaya."

