Trending Video of Abaya Selling for N1.8m Causes Stir Online: "I Go Kuku Go Sew Wedding Gown"
- A video of an abaya priced at N1.8m (about $4,500) has gone viral on social media
- The exorbitant price of the abaya has sparked humorous comments from online users, with some jokingly asking if it is bulletproof
- In a similar story, Oba Elegushi's second wife, Hadiza Adeosola Elegushi was sported in a N2.9m abaya
A video of an abaya, a traditional Islamic garment worn by women, priced at N1.8m (about $4,500) has been making rounds on social media.
The video which has sparked a wave of humorous comments and criticism of its high price shows the luxurious abaya with intricate embroidery and embellishments.
The video was posted by the vendor, @7sisters_veils who revealed that the abaya had caused issues in their DM.
Social media users react to video of N1.8m abaya
ishanpepe:
"Be like na this material angels de wear for heaven."
toesyeen:
"Lol. Is it bullet proof?"
chinyereowah:
"Mary mother of Jesus abaya no cost reach dat one ........na she be my role model."
theonlychioma:
"I mean look at the design details on it. I won't be surprised if it's all done by hand."
zaynab_azeez:
"Not about the money buh does the dress look the price? I go Kuku go sew wedding gown make 3ppl dey pack the tail follow me go eid…saafu iwaju."
ejemarray:
"Sounds too expensive because it’s converted to naira. I’m not sure it sounds that expensive in the original currency."
_zelda01:
"Shey it will give me automatic ticket to jannah?"
asiyah_dalhat:
"There’s abso-freaking-lutely nothing special about this abaya. I’m saying this with my full chest."
Reactions as Oba Elegushi’s 2nd wife Hadiza rocks abaya worth N2.9m: "Very possible"
Oba Elegushi's second wife, Hadiza Adeosola Elegushi, was recently seen dressed in an off-white abaya ensemble in a photo.
While it looked no different from most abaya designs, the said cost of the garment.
Dubai-based personal shopper identified on Instagram as @marsshopdubai, posted photos of a similar abaya design. In the caption, the price was revealed to be a staggering N2,980,459.
