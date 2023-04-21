A video of an abaya priced at N1.8m (about $4,500) has gone viral on social media

The exorbitant price of the abaya has sparked humorous comments from online users, with some jokingly asking if it is bulletproof

In a similar story, Oba Elegushi's second wife, Hadiza Adeosola Elegushi was sported in a N2.9m abaya

A video of an abaya, a traditional Islamic garment worn by women, priced at N1.8m (about $4,500) has been making rounds on social media.

Photos of the N1.8m abaya. Credit: @7sisters_veils

The video which has sparked a wave of humorous comments and criticism of its high price shows the luxurious abaya with intricate embroidery and embellishments.

The video was posted by the vendor, @7sisters_veils who revealed that the abaya had caused issues in their DM.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of N1.8m abaya

ishanpepe:

"Be like na this material angels de wear for heaven."

toesyeen:

"Lol. Is it bullet proof?"

chinyereowah:

"Mary mother of Jesus abaya no cost reach dat one ........na she be my role model."

theonlychioma:

"I mean look at the design details on it. I won't be surprised if it's all done by hand."

zaynab_azeez:

"Not about the money buh does the dress look the price? I go Kuku go sew wedding gown make 3ppl dey pack the tail follow me go eid…saafu iwaju."

ejemarray:

"Sounds too expensive because it’s converted to naira. I’m not sure it sounds that expensive in the original currency."

_zelda01:

"Shey it will give me automatic ticket to jannah?"

asiyah_dalhat:

"There’s abso-freaking-lutely nothing special about this abaya. I’m saying this with my full chest."

Reactions as Oba Elegushi’s 2nd wife Hadiza rocks abaya worth N2.9m: "Very possible"

Oba Elegushi's second wife, Hadiza Adeosola Elegushi, was recently seen dressed in an off-white abaya ensemble in a photo.

While it looked no different from most abaya designs, the said cost of the garment.

Dubai-based personal shopper identified on Instagram as @marsshopdubai, posted photos of a similar abaya design. In the caption, the price was revealed to be a staggering N2,980,459.

Source: Legit.ng