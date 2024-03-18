Some ladies showed their beautiful selves in stunning asoebi attire as they turned up for a wedding

Their green and black dresses looked gorgeous and they combined them with green 'geles' and lovely accessories

They displayed different angles of their attire in a video as they prepared for the memorable occasion

Some asoebi ladies looked glamorous in their green and black dresses which displayed their curves as they showed up for a wedding.

Their flowery outfits were designed in different styles which depicted class and elegance. To add more glamour to their attire, they wore green 'geles' and silver earrings.

The stylish hand fans they held matched their outfits and they looked excited as they showed off different angles of their beautiful dresses while taking some pictures.

Several netizens complimented the asoebi ladies' looks and how they honoured the bride by looking gorgeous without exposing their bodies

Netizens react to asoebi ladies' attire

Some social media users have reacted to the outfits of the asoebi ladies. Check out some of the comments below:

@grillmakers_ng:

"Looking good is also a way to honour your host.…great job ladies."

@so_phire1:

"When you see a classy bridal train, honestly you’ll know. No breast is popping out, obstructing people’s view."

@fabricsbyhouzofjessy:

"Ladies on fleek."

@msvesy:

"Lovely ladies."

@gelebydiamond:

"Too beautiful."

@kaystar_apparel:

"So beautiful."

@leelian_val:

"Classy."

@flakynzfarms:

"Beautiful."

@lois_laynne:

"Looking so beautiful."

@sylvia_adora:

"The dark-skinned girl’s makeup is too good @inflorenzabeauty you’re too good."

