Popular Nigerian singer Michael Stephens, aka Ruggedman, has opened up about what his fashion preferences are and why he loves to adorn English wear more than traditional attire.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also noted that he has never been pressured to get a fashion item because he saw others getting it, among other issues.

What influences Ruggedman's style?

According to the singer, his love for casual wear influences his fashion style as an entertainer. In his words:

"I love casual wears. I am mostly in shirts and jeans. I love to keep it simple and comfortable. I have no particular reason for adorning English outfits more than traditional wear. I love easy-to-wear clothing. What is more easy to wear that street clothes?"

He also spoke on the notion that men do not spend much time and money to look good, compared to women.

"It is true. Take our hair for instance, a man can get a hair cut from five thousand naira to 10 thousand and it comes with a shave too. Getting dressed can take like 20 minutes. While most women their wigs alone cost half a million naira. Then, you add a makeup artist and the dress. All this can take hours."

I love comfortable wear - Ruggedman reveals

The singer, who also features in skits, revealed that he loves comfortable t-shirts. Speaking on if he has ever been in a situation where he was pressured to get a fashion item because he saw others getting one, he said:

"Not really. Unless it is a suit which is a part of a groomsmen's attire. Apart from that, I am a man of my own. I mostly do what I want. My favourite fashion item is a lovely and comfortable t-shirt."

