Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, showed her love for fashion as she adorned a stylish attire for her 23rd birthday on Wednesday night, March 13.

Priscilla Ojo adorns stylish attire for her 23rd birthday. Image credit: @its.priscy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer rocked a short denim skirt and a silver top that gave her a ravishing look. Her skirt had a long detachable tail that flowed to the ground.

Priscy's gold hair spoke class and luxury, and she also wore simple but elegant makeup.

She stepped out for her photoshoot session looking adorable as her family, friends, and fans hailed her on social media.

Check out Priscilla's birthday outfit in the slides below:

Iyabo Ojo also looked lovely in jean trousers and a white crop top for her daughter Priscilla Ojo's 23rd birthday. he white top exposed her navel and her flat stomach, giving her a Gen Z vibe.

Reactions to Priscilla's birthday outfit

Several people have commented on Priscilla's look for her 23rd birthday. See some of the reactions below:

@iyaboojofespris:

"You're forever beautiful my darling. Last night was lit."

@taymesan_:

"She’s the moment."

@mxee.phancy:

"Omg, Priscy you are so pretty. You ate this look."

@jermaine.og:

"Last night was a blast."

@evannypatrick:

"Steeze baby."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"Stunning."

@matto_xo:

"So memorable, biggest P."

@p_e_presh:

"Please do give away @its.priscy .. happy birthday my birth month mate, keep glowing babe."

@__brownofficial:

"Birthday girl."

@beautybyaduni:

"The finest."

@simisolah_is_d_sauce:

"Another banger."

