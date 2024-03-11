An elderly woman has gotten the internet buzzing with a video of her preparing for her 95th birthday

She was seen having her hair done on a low cut while she also had a lovely face beat that changed her look

Her age attracted netizens who wondered how she managed to maintain her young look despite being 95

A 95-year-old grandma has stunned netizens with a video of her preparing for her birthday photoshoot that trended online.

In the video, she was seen making her hair into the popular okuku (Benin hairstyle). After the hair was done, she did her face beat which turned out beautiful on her.

She prepared for her birthday photoshoot wearing a red wrapper and red coral beads on her neck and hands.

The grandma's age was a surprise to many who felt she appeared younger. Some people also admitted that she had good skin.

Check out the video of the 95-year-old grandma doing her makeup and hair below:

Reactions trail grandma's age and look

Several reactions have trailed the age and look of the 95-year-old woman. See some of the comments below:

@ayinkeololade:

"Make una softly dey lie. She is never 95. She can't have that flesh altogether for 95. 85 yeah, definitely not 95."

@nneky_kosoluchukwu:

"I wanted to laugh at the hairstyle not until I saw the finishing. Beautiful mama."

@mcamba7:

"She's not 95! Mama is in her 80s abeg."

@auntie_adaa:

"She aged beautifully."

@slayersdeal2:

"See her skin. It's so healthy & clean, skin like milk. Some baddies using bleaching concoction here & there…. I fear for una future."

@chidera_erica:

"95 ke? zobo tutu!"

@shadie_perrie:

"95? Nooo... She looks younger o."

@lhor_veth:

"Are you guys sure she’s 95? Omg, mama give us tips. She’s fresh."

@chiomajumbo:

"Wow, 95? She looks good."

@arikes_collections:

"My question for all of us here is, what will old age look like? See mother of 95 years! How glowing she is."

@tochukwujoyce:

"She is so adorable."

@laraberrry:

"Longitudinally priceless."

@kokomegg:

"Wow, 95 looks so good on her."

@cynthiadenis91:

"In mama mind, abeg make una do make I rest."

