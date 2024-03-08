Actor and filmmaker Yomi Black has opened up on what influences his fashion preferences and his decision to follow trends

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yomi Black has shared that the way he dresses is influenced by pop culture, red carpet events, and what he reads in local and international magazines.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also revealed that though he doesn't like to disclose the price of his fashion items, his wristwatches are very expensive, among other issues.

Trends influence my fashion style - Yomi reveals

Speaking on what influences his sense of fashion, the actor, who was once dragged by media personality Toke Makinwa for questioning the source of her lifestyle, said:

"It is mostly influenced by what is happening around pop culture, especially when one looks at red carpet events, movie premieres, and what people are wearing on social media. There are also some fashion magazines with reputable fashion trends both globally and locally. They influence my fashion style."

He also spoke about whether he repeats clothes in public and his most expensive fashion accessory. In his words:

"I think what some celebs meant is not repeating clothes at public events but when one is going to the store or visiting friends in the neighborhood, clothes will be repeated. It is pretty expensive to wear one outfit a day. That is 365 outfits in a year. In terms of expensive fashion accessories, I will say they are my wristwatches."

Can Yomi keep long hair?

According to the movie star, he has a lot of hair and he doesn't have any plans of braiding it. He said:

"I have a lot of hair but I don't know if it can be described as long because I don't braid it. It is like an afro. I don't see anything wrong with men keeping long hair. I think it depends on one's taste and choice. That is if the person can keep it long and tidy because it is quite expensive to maintain long hair."

What can't Yomi be caught wearing?

"Fashion is about trends. I don't see any fashion item that I cannot wear as an entertainer. The question I ask myself if it fits me. If I think, I will say that I am not deeply into using shoes. I am pretty much okay with other fashion trends."

