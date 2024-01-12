Nollywood actress Kitan Bukola is of the opinion that there is nothing wrong with repeating clothes as a celebrity

In an interview with Legit.ng, she added that wearing too much in the name of fashion can be tacky, and that's why she prefers being simple

She also revealed her plans for 2024 as an entertainer and her decision to be a better version of herself

Nollywood actress Kitan Bukola has said she is not one of the celebrities who do not repeat clothes already worn in public.

Kitan Bukola speaks on the versatility of her style. Source: @kiitanbukola/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, she said she bought her clothes with her money and it is a Nigerian mentality to see celebs who repeat clothes as broke. The screen diva stated:

"It is not that I don't repeat clothes. I do but I might not really post it on my social media pages because of Nigerian mentality. Some people feel when you are repeating clothes, then you are broke. I have some clothes and shoes that I really love. Inasmuch as I have new ones, I still go back to those ones because I bought them with my money. I can't waste my money."

Actress Kitan Bukola reveals her 2024 plans

Furthermore, Kitan Bukola reminisced on how 2023 was for her and her plans for the new year, saying:

"It was like a roller-coaster. I came out strong. I was able to enjoy myself and go through my own thing. At least I am fine, better, and stronger. 2024, I have a movie going to the cinemas on February 2 called 'Angel Eyes'. With that, I think I should be able to do a lot of things fashion-wise and gain more audience. I will also put more effort in my job, show people the real me, show them what I can do, and better myself."

What influences Kitan Bukola's style?

She also noted that wearing too much simultaneously can be tacky. Speaking on the versatility of her fashion and what influences it, she said:

"To me, I believe fashion is what one can wear and look good in it. It does not have to be too much. You don't need to pack everything on your body. If you wear too much, you can look tacky. So, I like it simple, classy, and I don't like to wear what everybody wears.

"I like to wear what I like and what fits me. I am not this kind of person that wants to wear what has a name or tag on it. I love originality but if I don't have money for big designer wears, I can go for their alternatives. But I can never wear fake brands."

