Actor Bigvai Jokotoye has revealed how he likes to dress and what his favourite fashion accessory is

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about his decision to repeat clothes in public even though he is a celebrity

He further talked about celebrities preparing clothes in public and his love for English wear, among other issues

Famous Nollywood actor Bigvai Jokotoye has revealed that he loves simplicity and always wears simple outfits.

Bigvai Jokotoye shares fashion influence, among other issues. Image credit: @bigvaijokotoye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, he noted that he would be caught publicly repeating his outfits because he bought them with his money. The actor also spoke about other issues, such as his love for eyeglasses.

What influences Bigvai's fashion style?

The actor noted how society addresses people when they wear certain attire affects his fashion style. He said:

"One will be addressed the way one dresses. So, I try my best to look good all the time, though in a simple way."

He added that though some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry are against repeating clothes in public, he can repeat his. In his words:

"Well, I don't belong to that school of thought. I repeat clothes because I bought them with my money and I don't believe I should wear it once and trash it. I have friends that are rich and I have seen them repeatedly wearing same clothes, who am I then?"

Bigvai's favourite fashion accessory

The movie star may not be a jewellery lover but likes eyeglasses. He also revealed his preference between traditional attire and English wear.

"I would say my favourite fashion accessory is glasses. I can't be caught wearing a ring. Between English wear and traditional outfits, I would say English because we really don't have simple traditional wear and I like looking simple."

