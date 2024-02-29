Actress Evia Simon has opened up on her displeasure about buying expensive asoebis and yet, she won't get to enjoy the occasion

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also shared how she likes to dress, admitting that she has a thing for English outfits

She further revealed that she has never been a victim of ordering a particular design of a dress and getting something different

Nollywood actress Evia Simon has shared that though she has no fashion influences, she likes to dress simply. Besides, she is not a fan of traditional attire.

Evia Simon speaks about her love for English wears and other issues. Image credit: @eviasimon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, she also revealed that her most expensive asoebi was worth N100K, and she hasn't had any disappointing moments with her tailor.

I prefer English outfits - Evia says

The role interpreter opened up on how she likes to dress, admitting her love for English attire.

"I don't have any fashion influences. I just put on what I want to wear. I prefer English outfits to native wear, and I like them simple."

She also lent her voice to the trend of high price of asoebi for events, and she revealed the highest amount she has spent on the matching material.

"In recent times, I have not bought asoebi but during the times I bought asoebi, it was annoying. One will buy expensive asoebi, spend money on traveling down for the event, and even book a hotel, and one will hear that the wedding was already over. My most expensive expensive asoebi is N100k."

Evia doesn't have a favorite fashion accessory

The actress further revealed that she is not a fan of favourite fashion accessories. Speaking on if she has ever been a victim of getting a worse version of what she ordered, she said:

"No, I haven't had any disappointment with my tailor here in Abuja. I don't have a favourite fashion accessory. I wear them majorly for events."

Caroline Igben shares her expensive asoebi dress

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, actress Caroline Igben had revealed what her most expensive dress cost her, and the amount she spent to sew it.

She also spoke about what influences her fashion style and what she loves to wear.

Furthermore, she shared what her favourite fashion accessories are, and the reason she loves to wear them.

Source: Legit.ng