"I Love to Dress Simple": Actress Evia Simon Shares Challenge With Asoebi Events, Other Issues
- Actress Evia Simon has opened up on her displeasure about buying expensive asoebis and yet, she won't get to enjoy the occasion
- In an interview with Legit.ng, she also shared how she likes to dress, admitting that she has a thing for English outfits
- She further revealed that she has never been a victim of ordering a particular design of a dress and getting something different
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nollywood actress Evia Simon has shared that though she has no fashion influences, she likes to dress simply. Besides, she is not a fan of traditional attire.
Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, she also revealed that her most expensive asoebi was worth N100K, and she hasn't had any disappointing moments with her tailor.
I prefer English outfits - Evia says
The role interpreter opened up on how she likes to dress, admitting her love for English attire.
"I don't have any fashion influences. I just put on what I want to wear. I prefer English outfits to native wear, and I like them simple."
She also lent her voice to the trend of high price of asoebi for events, and she revealed the highest amount she has spent on the matching material.
"In recent times, I have not bought asoebi but during the times I bought asoebi, it was annoying. One will buy expensive asoebi, spend money on traveling down for the event, and even book a hotel, and one will hear that the wedding was already over. My most expensive expensive asoebi is N100k."
Evia doesn't have a favorite fashion accessory
The actress further revealed that she is not a fan of favourite fashion accessories. Speaking on if she has ever been a victim of getting a worse version of what she ordered, she said:
"No, I haven't had any disappointment with my tailor here in Abuja. I don't have a favourite fashion accessory. I wear them majorly for events."
Caroline Igben shares her expensive asoebi dress
In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, actress Caroline Igben had revealed what her most expensive dress cost her, and the amount she spent to sew it.
She also spoke about what influences her fashion style and what she loves to wear.
Furthermore, she shared what her favourite fashion accessories are, and the reason she loves to wear them.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng