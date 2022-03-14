Several Nigerians have shared interesting responses as regards the cost of asoebi and how much they can pay

In a recent poll carried out by Legit.ng, several readers each gave a limit to how much they are willing to pay

This comes a few days after Lagos socialite identified as Hajia Montai cried out over the high cost of asoebi

One of the fun things about wedding parties and other ceremonies in Nigeria is certainly the glitz and glamour associated with asoebi.

However, the cost of these uniforms does not always come cheap.

The concept of asoebi

Asoebi, sometimes spelt ashoebi in Nigeria, is a uniform dress or dressing code/style that is traditionally worn as an indicator of cooperation, camaraderie and solidarity during ceremonies, events and festive periods.

The affordability of ankara fabrics contributed to the popularity of uniform dressing.

However, imported lace and George fabrics were incorporated into Nigerian fabrics and have now become popular choices for asoebi.

While the prices of these fabrics vary, they are generally more expensive than ankara fabrics.

In a recent poll carried out by Legit.ng, readers were asked to shared their thoughts about the cost of asoebi and how much they are willing to pay.

Social media users share thoughts

Many readers commented, revealing prices they are willing to pay, ranging from as low as N1,500 with the highest being N20,000.

Check out the comments below:

Diamen Joyce:

"As at now 10k and e go be because I love d person oo. Maybe as my pocket grow e fit increase."

Laurich Pen:

"If nah Family I fit do reach 15...if e pass no vex go end am."

Ekele Onunka:

"20k"

Shan Del:

"2k I go give tailor by myself. no be me dey marry abeg."

Yemzy Yemzy:

"It is not my kind of thing. I wear what I have and THANK GOD ALMIGHTY "

Oluchi Onwubuche:

"10k."

Nmesoma Okeke:

"Omo!!! I no Dey do ashoebi ooh."

Franklin Adebayo G-fortz:

"2k."

Holar Yeh Mhi:

"Country dey hard#1500."

Rukayat Fuja:

"If ur aso ebi pass 15k am out."

Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo:

"I don’t like aso ebi since birth. Only did my grandma funeral, Tiwa savage and Toyin."

Nkeiru Oriaku:

"10k. If e pass 10k, Hmmmm Na you sabi."

Make it affordable: Socialite cries out over high cost of asoebi for party-goers

While owambes featuring stylish asoebi may be fun to attend - or watch - the monies spent to achieve this isn't always as fun.

Lagos socialite and businesswoman, Hajia Montai, recently urged party organisers to make their asoebi fabrics affordable for their guests as most people often have more than one event in a month.

According to her, most of the asoebi she buys are worn only once and often cost between N60k to N100k.

