A video of a woman showing off her expensive asoebi ensemble has since gone viral on social media

In the trending video posted by @asoebiladies, the lady is seen sporting a fringe-sleeved pink dress

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One lady went all out to be the perfectly fashionable wedding guest, rocking what is said to be an expensive asoebi ensemble.

Netizens have questioned the cost of the asoebi dress Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

Blogger @asoebiladies, shared a video of the gorgeous woman who draped her curves in a pin k ensemble.

The dress featured sheer infusion around the neckline and tassels around the structured sleeves. The corset bodice was designed with baby pink fabric to complement what appears to be pink and white damask.

She accessorised with gold earrings, a bracelet and a bedazzled gold purse.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The caption reads:

"My total look cost 1.7 million naira only."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's N1.7 million asoebi ensemble

teatopsy_:

"Very ugly style for that price I must say."

callme_summy:

"Million no be una like anything again ooo."

___wakky:

"It’s possible nah."

yeahmeah:

"Dey play."

chinonysconcept:

"Hmmm, make I breathe since dem wan suffocate me."

adenims_stitches:

"Let me breath please!! Don’t suffocate me !"

sincerely_maima:

"Why even use this as a flex."

hadecrystl:

"It's very possible."

hot_zolie:

"Maybe the jewelries are pure gold...... Cos if it's just the outfit and bag, then.."

ruthiejayjay:

"That hand bag could be 400k like that it may be true."

franzara_beddings:

"I don’t understand, is that not damask?"

zainabolatoyinbo:

"It’s possible if her jewelry , bag and shoes adds up na."

Lady shares how she achieved 'cheap' wedding guest look with N131k: "Shey you dey whine yourself"

Attending a wedding - especially as an asoebi lady - is more often times than not, a costly affair. Everything from fabric purchase to makeup often runs into thousands of naira.

One TikToker's attempt to share how she achieved a cheap wedding guest look has left many people scratching their heads.

Identified as Nkiru (@kikky4life), she posted a video showing how much she spent as a wedding guest, 'proving' that one didn't need to break the bank to attend a wedding.

Source: Legit.ng