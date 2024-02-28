Comic content creator Korey Toheeb Adedokun, aka Funny Toheeb, has gotten many laughing as he recreated the attire of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The popular presenter had adorned a brown stylish shirt and trousers for an occasion which looked dapper on him

In his desire to make something similar, the content creator made use of brown carbon papers which gave his attire a low-quality look

Nigerian comic content creator Korey Toheeb Adedokun, aka Funny Toheeb, is famous for recreating the attires of public figures funnily. This time, he redesigned the outfit of a popular presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Funny Toheeb designs own version of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's dress. Image credit: @funnytoheeb/Instagram

Ebuka, who is known for his classy dress sense, adorned a brown shirt that had three pockets and several buttons.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show host also combined his attire with trousers of the same colour as his shirt, and it gave him a show-stopping look.

While creating his version, the social media comedian used brown carbon papers, added the three pockets and the many buttons. Ebuka wore brown shoes to give his outfit a better style while Toheeb rocked black shoes on his funny outfit.

Check out Ebuka's outfit and what Funny Toheeb recreated below:

Netizens react to Funny Toheeb's dress recreation

Several social media users have commented on the content creator's recreation . See some of their comments below:

@theugly_mumu:

"Ebure."

@___.adela:

"Akube, how do y’all come up with these?"

@nenyeb123:

"Wetin Akube mean mean?

@officialtosintemi:

"Toheeb you do this one."

@josh_edoyorubaboi:

"Akube...Okirika, bosikoro koyewo."

@abuja_jnr:

"But wait Toheeb what’s funny now… what do you mean by Akube, RIP to my middle name."

@officialbigjoker:

"U won kill me with laugh."

@mrucee_official:

"Akube, how una take think this thing out?"

@officialmc_norkia:

"Ebuka ati Ebu Ika."

!@debbibillz

"Akube. I'm literally rolling on the floor."

@iamnasboi:

"This one na A buka."

Funny Toheeb recreates Tiwa Savage's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funny Toheeb had recreated the outfit Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage adorned at the London Fashion Week.

She wore a short dress that showed off her beautiful legs and a hat that was of the same colour.

The funnyman wore similar attire, but the materials he used were inferior and amusing to netizens.

