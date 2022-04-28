Popular Nigerian content creator, Funny Toheeb, is back with yet another rib-cracking post and this time, about Ini Edo

Recall the veteran Nollywood actress was among the stars who attended Rita Dominic's wedding

Well, Toheeb, in a recent post, replicated her gorgeous green ensemble with some interesting materials of his own

If there is one thing certain about Funny Toheeb, it is definitely the fact that he never fails to deliver on funny content.

The content creator left many people amused. Credit: Funny Toheeb, Ini Edo

Source: Instagram

Real name Korey Toheeb, the Instagram comedian recently left his fans and followers amused when he decided to recreate yet another celebrity look.

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, wowed quite a lot of people with her gorgeous asoebi look at Rita Dominic's wedding and one of those people was Toheeb.

He took to his Instagram page of over 600k followers to share his own version of the look.

From his photo, it appears his outfit was made of green polythene material and broken disks which he used to bedazzle the material.

Check it out below:

Source: Legit.ng