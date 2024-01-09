Actress and filmmaker Biola Adebayo got netizens talking as she displayed several wigs in her closet

She added that the fashion wears were not simply for her personal use, but they were for props for her movies

Her post generated several comments as some persons said the shoes and wigs were not too much for her as a celebrity

Actress and filmmaker Biola Adebayo has revealed the number of shoes and wigs she has in her possession, which has gotten many of her fans talking. They numbered about 90 shoes and 15 wigs.

She dropped a caveat for people who want to give her the notion that what she has is vanity, informing them that the items are mostly for props for her movies.

Biola Adebayo gets people talking over her many shoes and wigs.

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, she posted a video of her shoes and wigs with the caption:

"Welcome to my closet for the first time. Please note: Almost everything in my closet are used as costumes and props on set. (Before you vanity upon vanity. ko to ise lowo yin)."

See a video of Biola Adebayo's shoes and wigs below:

Fans react to Biola Adebayo's post

Several persons have reacted to the actress' post. Some of them are below:

@moyoforsocialmedia_:

"Ahhhh... I'm so shocked oo."

@zeeniebae:

"Even if it's not costume, you owe no one an explanation and even some people who doesn't use those as costume have more than that so. Feel free to do your thing if you wish to show them off, it's yours and yours alone."

@midebamiji_:

"It's not even too much for a celebrity, normal people sef get that kind closet but Aunty Biola has said it all before them say vanity upon vanity. Olorun ma je ka awo akisa."

@beauty_bymoo:

"I think say na giveaway you wan do o mama… you break my heart ni sha."

@officialadekemitaofeek:

"I think say u won dash us ni sha."

@mouldersglam:

"Omo wey I don dey happy say you doctor wan do clearance for us. e pain me sha."

@adeewaduni:

"Walayi na giveaway I think say momma wants to do."

@beckypro1_hair:

"Lols I love how you put vanity upon vanity in your caption to tame them cause they will surely come to preach on your post."

@opeyemi_supermarket:

"Aunty Biola, let me come and raid this your closet."

