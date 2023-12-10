Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has added another feather to her numerous caps

The mother of one has bagged a doctorate degree from a famous school in Georgia USA

She bagged a degree in Philosophy in Christian Leadership from Moren University

Actress and entrepreneur Biola Bayo is in a happy mood right now because of the honour she was accorded by a university in the USA.

Actress Biola Bayo rejoices over doctorate degree. Photo credit @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

The actress who welcomed her first child a few months ago has become a doctor of Philosophy in Christian Leadership and Business from Moren Christian University Atlanta, USA.

Biola Bayo says people should call her Dr

In the video she posted on her Instagram page, she said people should start calling her Dr. She thanked the institution for the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actress who celebrated her husband's 45th birthday in grand style a few months ago also appreciated her family, friends, and people who went to rejoice with her as she was honoured by the institution.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video posted by of Biola Bayo

Reactions have trailed the video and pictures posted by the Nollywood actress who just bagged a doctorate degree. Here are some of the comments below.

@sundaybankole_100:

"Congratulations my sister, love from here."

@adeniyijohnson:

"Congrats my sis."

@nollywoodcitadl:

"Congratulations to you ma."

@theladyjokelet:

"Congratulations sis."

@ashabi_simple:

"Wow congratulations mum."

@officialbisolabadmus:

"Love from here sis."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"Congratulations love."

@iambankanthony:

"Congrats darling love.:

@jarinola:

"Congratulations sis."

@anjola_mhie:

"Congratulations ma."

@_temilolaoluwa:

"Congratulations my woman."

Mr Macaroni bags a doctorate degree from Oyo University

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, skit maker Mr. Macaroni had joined the league of celebrities being honoured with doctorate degrees from different universities.

He bagged a doctorate degree in Creative Writing from Cornerstone University in Oyo State. The actor who was elated about his feat shared photos on Instagram during the ceremony.

He was all smiles as they called him up to the stage to be decorated. The skit maker wrote in the caption of his post to encourage those who were pursuing their dreams not to relent for they would be rewarded anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng