A lady on TikTok @big_somz got the attention of netizens after she displayed the amount she spent to glam up her son for his birthday photoshoot.

In the video, the boy dressed four times. For his first picture session, she said his suit costs N34k, shoes N12k, and brooch N5k. In the second pix, he wore a polo that was worth N5k, Cargo pants 10k, shoes that cost N125k, and a wristwatch of N6k.

For his third picture, his cardigan costs N12k, shorts 15k, and sneakers 50k. In his last attire, his Agbada was worth N20k, shoes N25k, while the photography cost her N80k. In total, everything was worth N404k

Check out the video of the cost of the boy's fashion items below:

Netizens react to the boy's outfits cost

Some social media users have commented on the attire of the birthday boy and the decision of his mother to post the cost online. Check out some of their reactions below:

@arikes_collections:

"He’s your child, so any amount you spend on him is none of our business."

@fiisiiayomi:

"Why are you informing strangers on social media what you spent being a parent? You’re doing no one or your son a favor…Just being a parent that you chose to be!"

@__fejiro__:

"You just have to inform us if not your mind no go touch ground."

@jenni_thqsx:

"It was worth it for the price abeg."

@abimbolaadeoye.c:

"He’s so fine."

@honey_pourapparel:

"He’s so cute."

@haryooluwatomiwa01:

"Money well spent."

@eblycious:

"If u have it spend it jare."

