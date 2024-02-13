Valentine is the season of love and it is often celebrated with red, and some celebs have shown what it looks like to glow in the colour

Hilda Baci, Ini Edo, among other celebs, have taken this colour to another level as they give their fans some style inspiration

In this listicle, Legit.ng outlines how one can turn up in different designs in red, turn heads, and still look comfortable

Red is a beautiful colour and many Nigerian celebrities have given style inspiration to it. In the spirit of Valentine's day on February 14, celebrity chef Hilda Baci, actresses Ini Edo, Regina Daniels, and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, among others, have shown off how some ladies can turn up for that day.

In this listicle, Legit.ng also noted how these female celebs blended their outfits with some accessories to make them appear more glamorous. Let's take a look at them.

1. Hilda Baci stuns in red dress

Celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Bassey, adorned a red dress which covered most parts of her body except her chest area. Her outfit flowed to the ground and made her look breathtaking. She accessorised it with silver earrings and her makeup was perfect on her.

2. Regina Daniels looks adorable in red

Despite being the wife of a billionaire, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels does not joke with her job. She is also a lover of fashion as she rocked a beautiful red dress in one of her photo shoots. The mother-of-two gave her fans something to talk about as she showed off one of her legs from the slit in her corporate dress.

3. Ini Edo adorns red outfit

Nollywood actress Ini Edo wore a red gown with was combined with red net material from her thigh area that gave her a ravishing look. To complement her outfit, she wore silver earrings and silver shoes. Her black hair dropped on her chest area stylishly as she smiled while posing for her pictures.

4. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde glows in red

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde usually looks good in whatever attire she chooses to adorn. She rocked a show-stopping red outfit that exposed one of her legs and her stomach area. One part of her shoulders were also on display as she let her hair down, behind her.

The mother-of-four had gold bangles and a gold neckpiece on as she struck different stylish photos for her fans. They were in awe of her as curvy look and glamorous dress.

5. Omowunmi Dada slays in red outfit

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada is not only talented and beautiful, she also has something up in her sleeves for fashion and she knows how to combine her colours. She adorned a red dress and a short skirt to a recent event in honour of ace filmmaker, Funke Akindele, and it looked gorgeous on her.

The 'Ada Omo Daddy' actress showed off her chest area in her outfit, and she made her hair stylishly, giving her a classy vibe. She rocked a black shoe and a black purse, which complemented her attire. Her poses gave her away as she got several pleasant comments from her fans.

6. Phyna looks fabulous in red

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, adorned a red dress which looked simple but elegant. She gave her sleeveless outfit a more beautiful look after she rocked an afro hairstyle on lovely silver earrings.

She showed off her curves and gave different angles of her dress as she posed for her pictures. Her smile radiated and got her fans blushing over her.

