A video of a young lady happily chewing covers of plastic bottles has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady's female friend shared the video on TikTok, urging netizens to tag their friends who engage in such

While some people thought it was not a big deal, others shared other habits similar to that of the lady

A Nigerian lady has funnily shown off her pal who habitually chews the covers of plastic bottles.

In a TikTok video, @tomiherself1 captured her friend engaged in the act at various times.

She said her female friend always chewed bottle covers. Photo Credit: @tomiherself1

Source: TikTok

On some occasions, the lady would get the plastic bottle and take off its covers and other times, she happily receives them from her friend.

In all the scenes, the lady smiled as she puts the covers into her mouth like sweets. @tomiherself1 jocularly tagged her friend a ruminant animal. She wrote:

"This girl na animal tag that your friend that thinks doing this is not a big deal."

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the cover eating habit

Thesereneglimmer said:

"I finally found a video that makes me calm down that it’s not only me that does this."

Omoshalewa said:

"I don eat all my phone pauch..I can't even bring it out again if ppl ask me what happens to my pauch I will tell them it's was my younger that eat it."

Emmy Young said:

"After I chew my own finish, I go still dey find cover to cover the drink."

Mercylina said:

"It’s the way she’s always collecting it happily for me like it’s a real food… that joy of food don set."

toxic_2221 said:

"Bro that Fanta cover taste different you need to try it one day."

Oluwafisayomi! said:

"The fact that she smiles and put it in her mouth immediately."

Mella bby said:

"My own na this cupcake paper o……e Dey sweet like….we can relate."

Source: Legit.ng