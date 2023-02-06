A newly-wedded Nigerian bride has taken to social media to appreciate God for the success of her marriage ceremony which cost a lot

According to her, close to N15 million was expended for the occasion and they did not borrow a dime

She went on to give break down of some accessories and items she used for the white wedding, including her dress which cost N200k

A Nigerian lady has appreciated God for her white wedding ceremony, saying it is worth being grateful for as close to N15 million was spent without borrowing.

The new wife shared a snippet from her wedding and went on to give a breakdown of some things she wore for the special occasion.

She said her wedding cost N15 million. Photo Credit: @sugaragbaby

In a TikTok video, she said that her wedding dress cost N200k and showcased its length while descending a flight of stairs in style.

She gave a breakdown of some things she used, namely crown which cost N20k, earrings N10k, hair N350k, choker N5k and bouquet N40k.

Social media users celebrated her union and send the lady kind thoughts. Some doubted her claims.

Social media reactions

jewel19 said:

"God bless ur marriage will all the abundance it needs to flourish and provide means to recover the money spent. Amen."

Lolo Diya said:

"Very Understandable, If you've not gone through that process you won't understand."

Ayevbosa Ann said:

"Yet ppl spent dat amount on cake alone, y’all should learn to keep some details. Congratulations."

@morrisondavi02 said:

"Congrats ma'am ur new home is blessed I'm next to testify nd be celebrated b4 d end of 2023 by faith ijn amen."

PRECIOUS ONOME said:

"Wedding is expensive honestly .... no lies detected .... congratulations hun."

@offical onyiibeauty said:

"Nigeria currency, nah oooo, I remember my uncle build duplex house 15m last 10 years....... just ordinary Wedding, cost 15milon..... congrats dear."

