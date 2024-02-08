A lady and her mother have wowed netizens after a video of both of them in similar outfits trended online

Their attires had stylish designs and they complemented them with lovely accessories that looked dazzling on them

Netizens found it difficult to believe that both of them were not siblings, they also commended the mother's look

A lady @nurse_yeswecan on Instagram got netizens awed after a video of herself and her mum rocking similar outfits made the rounds on social media. Their purple dresses were beautiful and they complemented them with lovely accessories.

Lady and her mum look fabulous as they dress in similar attires. Image credit: @nurse_yeswecan/Instagram

Source: Instagram

They looked excited as the lady revealed that her brother got married and it was the outfits they turned up in.

Her mother's dress covered her body up to her ankles and it gave her a classy look. The lady's dress flowed to the ground and it looked flamboyant on her. They made similar hairstyles that added to their beauty and their smiles gave them away.

She captioned her video on Instagram:

"Mother and sister of the groom. #ezzygotthemike #motherofthegroom #sisterofthegroom #mymom #twins

Check out a video of their dresses below:

Netizens react to their outfits

Some social media users made comments on the outfits of the ladies. Check out their comments below:

@annbonti_:

"You both look like sisters."

@_jahshua_:

"You and mommy need y'all show like yesterday."

@kedean8:

"You look like twins."

@jessicasgordon52:

"Twinning and winning I say. Grace upon grace is what this pics says."

@_janet_asantiwaa:

"I’m still searching for the mother here."

@mochabrown_royalty:

"Your mom is so beautiful! God took his time to create the both of you"

@yaadede2002:

"Are you sure it’s not just sisters? Literal twins."

@lois___hill:

"Twinnnnns."

@_lovehillary.a:

"Your mothers twinnn."

@sadinmoore:

"Twinning like no tomorrow.."

@nanakua_k_jollofqueen:

"Beautiful, so beautiful."

@itsreallylia:

"It’s giving twin sisters."

@ruthlarbi_:

"Twin sisters."

Source: Legit.ng